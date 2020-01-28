Analyzing Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Afya and Strategic Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education $634.18 million 5.73 -$15.67 million $4.75 34.82

Afya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Strategic Education.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 7.69% 9.40% 7.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Strategic Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Afya and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 1 4 0 2.80 Strategic Education 0 0 2 1 3.33

Afya currently has a consensus price target of $31.04, indicating a potential upside of 7.29%. Strategic Education has a consensus price target of $190.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Strategic Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Afya.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Afya on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical preparatory courses and other continuing medical education services through its online platform; and develops and sells electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, and related printed and technological educational content. As of June 24, 2019, its network consisted of 23 operating campuses, 21 of which are undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. The company also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education company, which offers various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education primarily for working adults. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a software development school that provides Web Development, iOS development, and UX design programs in person at classrooms in Provo and Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as through online. Further, the company operates a software engineering school for women, which offers software development programs in person through classrooms in the San Francisco Bay area; and provides non-degree Web and application software development courses, as well as self-paced online learning courses. It offers its non-degree programs primarily for workers and their employers. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

