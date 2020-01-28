Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.58.

Anaplan stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $1,434,000.00. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,747 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,251. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at $907,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,614,000 after purchasing an additional 87,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,337,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

