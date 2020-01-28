Anchor Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. Anchor has a market cap of $8.17 million and $21,759.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00008653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.42 or 0.03374579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00195304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00029037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00123418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Anchor Token Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,304,988 tokens. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

