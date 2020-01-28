Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BUD. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.78.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

