Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ATRS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.21.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $659.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.40 and a beta of 0.92. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,799,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 51.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 167,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 56,770 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.