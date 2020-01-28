Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Position Increased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in AON by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AON by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $211.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $151.65 and a 52 week high of $214.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

