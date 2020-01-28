Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0006 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $8.47 million and $985,839.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007610 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

