Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.02

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.05. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 951 shares traded.

APEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 176.86% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 155,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

