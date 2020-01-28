Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.62 Million

Brokerages expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $71.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.09 million and the highest is $72.20 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $64.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $280.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.52 million to $282.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $294.18 million, with estimates ranging from $287.09 million to $306.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of AINV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,054. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.45%.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apollo Investment by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 42,764 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Apollo Investment by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

