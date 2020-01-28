Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $40.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

In other Appian news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $33,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $436,260.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,615 over the last 90 days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 39.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Appian by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Appian by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Appian by 1,432.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 0.85. Appian has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $62.94.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.26 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

