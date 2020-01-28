Aragon Hits 1-Day Volume of $73,852.00 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00007380 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, AirSwap, Bitfinex and Bittrex. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $20.91 million and approximately $73,852.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,399,262 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, AirSwap, Liqui, Bitfinex and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

