ARC Resources Ltd Announces Jan 20 Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) announced a jan 20 dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,377. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.37 and a 1-year high of C$10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.61. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARX. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.70.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.