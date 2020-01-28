Archer Exploration (ASX:AXE) Trading 2.3% Higher

Archer Exploration Limited (ASX:AXE) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), 1,167,527 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 205% from the average session volume of 383,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.15).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.14. The company has a market cap of $43.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44.

Archer Exploration Company Profile (ASX:AXE)

Archer Exploration Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of mineral deposits in Australia. The company explores for graphite, cobalt, manganese, copper, magnesite, barite, and gold deposits. It is also involved in the sale of carbon material products through online.

