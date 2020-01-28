ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.85

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.12. ASE Technology shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 20,994 shares.

Several research firms have commented on ASX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,169,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 580,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ASE Technology by 1,219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in ASE Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,512,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,934,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 208,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

