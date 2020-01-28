Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.