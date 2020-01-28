Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73.
In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
