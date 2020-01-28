ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised ASOS to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 3,064 ($40.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 104.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,216.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,857.21. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

