ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASSA ABLOY AB/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

ASAZY traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,854. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.88.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

