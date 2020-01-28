Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target Raised to GBX 80 at Liberum Capital

Assura (LON:AGR) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Assura in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Assura from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 81 ($1.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 76.50 ($1.01).

Get Assura alerts:

Assura stock opened at GBX 77.34 ($1.02) on Monday. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 53.80 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.