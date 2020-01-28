Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 0.9% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.39. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

