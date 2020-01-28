Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,715 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 33,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Oracle by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,001 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

