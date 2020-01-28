Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE ANTM opened at $283.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.
ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
