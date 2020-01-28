Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM opened at $283.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.