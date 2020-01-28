Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,793.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,920 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,276,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,575,000 after acquiring an additional 75,995 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 425.2% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,116,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,684,000 after acquiring an additional 904,253 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 373,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

