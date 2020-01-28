Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $964,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $52.67 and a 52-week high of $59.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.