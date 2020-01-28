Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,444 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,159,624 shares of company stock worth $23,136,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.