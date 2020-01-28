Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SYSCO by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 136.8% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 over the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

