Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Atrion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Atrion alerts:

ATRI opened at $721.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.15. Atrion has a 1-year low of $675.34 and a 1-year high of $948.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $722.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $756.86.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Emile A. Battat acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,026,846.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Atrion by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Atrion by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atrion by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Atrion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.