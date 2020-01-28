AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stake Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes during the third quarter worth $411,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 105.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at $6,142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 18.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

AUDC stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 8.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

