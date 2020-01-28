Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Down 12%

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares fell 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88, 549,055 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 189% from the average session volume of 189,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGR. ValuEngine downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.10). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 197.22% and a negative net margin of 237.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avinger Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 362.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 623,093 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

