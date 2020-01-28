AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of AZRX opened at $1.02 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

