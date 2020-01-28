AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million – $1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.AZZ also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.65-3.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZZ. TheStreet raised AZZ from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. AZZ has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

