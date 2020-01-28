Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

TSE BAD traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,381. Badger Daylighting has a 12 month low of C$30.12 and a 12 month high of C$49.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.38. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$183.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$193.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Daylighting will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Paul James Vanderberg bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.98 per share, with a total value of C$34,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,347,158. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,362,588. Insiders acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $184,764 over the last three months.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

