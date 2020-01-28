Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSBR. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of BSBR opened at $10.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 419.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 725,377 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 653.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 90,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

