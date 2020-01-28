Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

