Bank of America Lowers F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $136.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FFIV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $4.10 on Tuesday, reaching $128.60. 146,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.93 and its 200-day moving average is $138.89. F5 Networks has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $173.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,918.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,925,000. Natixis increased its position in F5 Networks by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 158,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

