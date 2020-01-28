Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) PT Raised to $84.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.63. 131,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $74.78 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 22.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 21.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

