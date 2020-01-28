Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRC. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $45,730.00. Also, Director Norma J. Howard sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $65,679.90. Insiders have sold 14,243 shares of company stock valued at $642,192 over the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $599.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $47.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

