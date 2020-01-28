Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Up 17.2% in January

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 297,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 100,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NTB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.33. 129,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,934. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.