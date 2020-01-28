Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNS. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$78.40.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$73.27 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$67.17 and a 12 month high of C$76.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.02. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.82. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7399993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 52.28%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

