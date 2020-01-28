Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 240 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 210.42 ($2.77).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 171.88 ($2.26) on Monday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion and a PE ratio of 17.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.82.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

