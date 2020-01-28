Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 7.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

