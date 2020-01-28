Bata (BTA) Trading Down 48.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Bata has a market capitalization of $45,617.00 and $289.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00658745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007054 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is www.bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.