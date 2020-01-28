Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.82. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 79,840 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYL. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Baylin Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 million and a PE ratio of -17.48.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$36.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

