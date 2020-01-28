BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Given $10.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBX Capital an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BBX Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BBX Capital by 5,892.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BBX Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BBX Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,193,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBX opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. BBX Capital has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $255.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that BBX Capital will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

