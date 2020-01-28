Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,355. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $280.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.59.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

