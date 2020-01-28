Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Increased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,966,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 326,357 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2,389.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 181,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,899,000 after purchasing an additional 174,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $280.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.59. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $280.56. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.