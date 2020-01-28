Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 529 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $382,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $1,641,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PJAN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. 82 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $28.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98.

