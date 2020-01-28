Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October comprises 1.1% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned approximately 7.80% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UOCT. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 46,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UOCT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,765. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $25.37.

