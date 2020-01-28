Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 977 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $29.20. 45,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,258. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

