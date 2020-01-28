Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDC. Longbow Research raised Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cross Research downgraded Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

BDC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.72. 1,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.37. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.68 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Belden by 12.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Belden during the third quarter worth $2,240,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Belden by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Belden by 57.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

