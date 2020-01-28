BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.97

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.97 and last traded at $68.97, with a volume of 181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

